Teresa Smude from the Aitkin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority gave an update to the Aitkin County Board during a meeting on April 11.
The affordable and public housing programs offered by the ACHRA include Maryhill Manor, Pioneer Villa, Hill Lake Manor and the Village Apartments. Smude said the program includes 13 family units in McGregor and 12 in Hill City. A family unit is anything larger than a one-bedroom apartment.
“We also have the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. We have 35 of those vouchers,” said Smude. “That’s where a person would get assistance paying the rent to a private landlord. We have those in both Aitkin and Mille Lacs County. The majority of them are actually being used in Mille Lacs County just because we don’t have the housing in Aitkin.”
The average household income for those in the program is $21,000. Less than half (43%) of residents are working, 45% are elderly and 41% are disabled and/or handicapped, according to Smude.
Current projects include a grant to update fire alarm systems and fire doors at two apartment locations. The grant is a match program.
Aitkin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is located at 215 Third St. SE in Aitkin and can be reached by phone at 218-927-2151.
OTHER BOARD BUSINESS
The board approved a letter of support for the Northern Waters Land Trust for the NWLT to acquire eight parcels of land.
The next Aitkin County Board meeting will be held Tuesday, April 25, at 9 a.m.
