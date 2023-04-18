Teresa Smude from the Aitkin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority gave an update to the Aitkin County Board during a meeting on April 11.

The affordable and public housing programs offered by the ACHRA include Maryhill Manor, Pioneer Villa, Hill Lake Manor and the Village Apartments. Smude said the program includes 13 family units in McGregor and 12 in Hill City. A family unit is anything larger than a one-bedroom apartment.

