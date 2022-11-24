Spending time with family and friends at Thanksgiving remains important for many Americans and this year the cost of the meal is also top of mind. Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey provides a snapshot of the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10, which is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31.
The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey included turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers.
Individual Prices:
16 lb. turkey: $28.96 or $1.81 per pound (up 21%)
14-oz. bag of cubed stuffing mix: $3.88 (up 69%)
2 frozen pie crusts: $3.68 (up 26%)
Half pint of whipping cream: $2.24 (up 26%)
1 lb. of frozen peas: $1.90 (up 23%)
1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.73 (up 22%)
Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $4.13 (up 20%)
The cost for the classic meal was the most affordable in the South - $58.42, followed by the Northeast - $64.02, Midwest - $64.26 and West - $71.37. The expanded meal (classic meal plus ham, green beans and Russet potatoes) was the most affordable in the South - $74.90, followed by the Midwest - $81.53, Northeast - $82.76 and West - $88.55.
