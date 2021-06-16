This spring, Shanai Matteson, a 39-year-old artist and mother of two, embarked on a seven-day bike ride.
It started in Superior, Wisconsin, and ending at the North Dakota border, one of the adventurous bike rides she has taken with friends over the last three years.
“It’s a really great way to experience the landscape and to see the towns and the places along the way,” Matteson said.
One year, she rode from Duluth to Canada. Another trip took her along the entire Massoudi trail through the Iron Range.
This year, however, was a little different. Matteson grew up in Palisade, next to the Mississippi River. The inspiration for her most recent journey was to understand and learn more about the impact of the Line 3 oil pipeline which was being constructed in her backyard.
“If you move at the pace of a bicycle, you’re going slow enough that you notice more things, you can smell the different plants around you that are blooming, you can hear the sounds of the water, you can feel the rain if there’s rain,” Matteson said. “You’re really immersing yourself in that environment and you’re slowing down long enough to appreciate what makes it special.”
Matteson has witnessed trees being cut down, trenches being dug, and pipelines being laid.
“I’ve looked at the construction permits and documents,” she said. “I think it’s interesting to look at these diagrams and understand what’s planned. And my concerns are that it is such a disruption.”
A lot of the work that Matteson does as an artist is about building relationships and generating appreciation for the natural world, especially for the water and land.
“I wanted to ride the entire length of the pipeline corridor to be able to see the communities along the way, to be able to visit the rivers that the pipeline is crossing, and then just to be able to experience those different natural environments.”
The pipeline crosses 22 rivers and Matteson said she visited them all.
the history of the United States happened on Line 3 in 1991. One point seven million gallons of crude oil spilled into a wetland near Grand Rapids and the Prairie River. In 2014, Enbridge, the responsible energy infrastructure company, announced a multi-billion project to restore Line 3 and move more oil per day.
Despite opposition – the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission solicited public input in 2018 and found that 94% of individual comments submitted were against the project – PUC approved Enbrigde’s modified route and granted the necessary permits.
One of the most common arguments in favor of the pipeline is that it would create jobs and boost the regional economy. But the Environmental Impact Statement by the Minnesota Commerce Department concluded that, “Based on the small number of permanent jobs, it is likely that operation of the pipeline would result in no negligible impact on the per capita household income, median household income, or unemployment rates in the region of interest.”
Additional reasons for support of Line 3 are based on anticipated increases in tax revenue and the fact that pipelines are safer for transporting oil than trains.
One of Matteson’s favorite stretches was through Aitkin County around the Savanna River in the Savanna State forest.
“There was a 10-mile forest service road that is really pretty remote,” she said. “And no cars really drive down it. And it’s through this wetland area where I saw a lot of wildlife and it was very, very quiet and kind of spooky.”
Matteson wasn’t alone for the whole ride. Others joined her for different legs of the trip. She met with local farmers and sustainability advocates and camped overnight at pipeline resistance camps.
“There was another artist, Sara Pajunen, who was sometimes following me and doing audio recordings of the rivers by submerging microphones into the waters,” she said.
In the future, Matteson hopes to create a platform to share a map of her journey and include the recorded audio of the river and images taken along the way.
“As an artist, what I do is more about witnessing and trying to show people what I see,” she said. Matteson hopes to retrace her steps in the future and document changes that took place.
Along the way she has had interaction with security and law enforcement and it has helped her understand the relationship between the pipeline company and law enforcement.
“I take down notes and it helps me tell the story about what I witnessed and what is going on,” Matteson said.
