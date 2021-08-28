Tamarack mining project risks are subject of meeting

A presentation by WaterLegacy, a Minnesota advocacy group, drew a diverse crowd on Aug. 21 at the Minnewawa Sportsmens Club pavilion.
WaterLegacy Advocacy Director Paula Maccabee said that the reason for the gathering was to inform area residents about the issues that could arise with what is known as sulfide mining of copper and nickel.
According to Maccabee, Talon Metals group has been touting the benefits of establishing the mine in Tamarack. While there are no permits or environmental worksheets yet, she said that residents need to understand the impact now in order to influence whether or not the mine will happen.
Jessica Johnson, community outreach and government relations manager at Talon Metals and a resident of Aitkin County, agreed this is the time to reach out.
“We strive for transparency. All our latest information is posted to our website and if people have questions they can contact us directly,” she said on Monday.
“We are in a continuous drill program now, in an effort to expand the current known resource area of high grade nickel. Nickel is a key metal for electric vehicle batteries, and Tamarack has the only high grade nickel deposit in the U.S. Nickel is a vital component of ev batteries to help extend their range,” Johnson said. “To meet President Biden’s goal of a 50% electric fleet by 2030 that is made in America, the U.S. has to find ways to mine and recycle key materials like nickel, lithium and copper.”
The company has a newsletter mailing list. To be added to that list, contact Johnson at johnson@talonmetals.com
Talon metals is doing a meet and greet event in the Tamarack City Park on Sept. 22. It is a chance to mingle with the staff and ask questions about the Tamarack project.
Maccabee said she is not for or against any project, she is advocating for the people who would be affected to ask for the data before the project is approved. She also recommended people reach out to local government officials and encourage them to put on a community event with Kennecott-Talon Metals, to allow stakeholders to ask questions.
Maccabee said that in some other mining projects, permitting agencies like the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency have not put limits on the amount of pollution companies create, leaving people who were affected later with no recourse under the law.
People who have concerns can engage directly with the company, Maccabee said.
“Ask for data about how much mercury is in the rock; how many faults and fractures there are that might allow connections between tailings ponds, surface water and ground water.”
Lynn Anderson, whoseantecedents were some of the first non-indigenous settlers in the area, spoke to those gathered.
“I moved here from Chicago to the family land. There is nothing like this in Chicago; the water, the forests,” Anderson said.
Maccabee referred to Anderson as a “hero,” because of her efforts to bring the proposed mining activity to the attention of WaterLegacy.
Aitkin County’s state representative, Dale Lueck, spoke about the Lac du Flambeau mining project that took place in Wisconsin.
“The place looks like a prairie now,” Lueck said, apparently referring to the fact that the tailings and other evidence of mining were remediated after that mine was abandoned. “You would never know there was a mine there.”
Maccabee responded, “Poisoned water doesn’t always look ugly.”
A Horseshoe Lake cabin owner, who gave his name as “Troy,” stated “There’s no way that mine could be worth more than all the water that could be affected.”
Maccabee responded, ”We know that at a heart level, but we really don’t have an accepted way to value clean water in money terms.”
Jean Skinaway, a spokesperson from the Sandy Lake Band of Minnesota Ojibwe, stated forcefully that her band would not allow the wild rice to be contaminated by sulfates and heavy metals from a copper-nickel mine, such as is being proposed by Kennecott-Talon Metals.
“The Sandy Lake Band will not allow a sulfide mining operation that close to its manoomin,” Skinaway said.
