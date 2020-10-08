In a relatively well-attended outdoor event last week, an auction of 23 parcels resulted in the sale of eight.
Aitkin County Land Department staff said Friday that the remaining tracts are available for purchase over the counter at the Land Department office.
The auction, which would normally have been held at Long Lake Conservation Center, took place at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds to allow adequate space for social distancing and fresh air.
Tract 25, Quadna Mountain Lodge in Hill City, was bid up from the starting price of $79,700 to $168,000. Parcels 9 and 13 were also bid up, from $2,500 to $4,000 and from $23,250 to $41,000, respectively.
The other five tracts that sold were purchased at the starting bid price.
Tax forfeited lands acquired by the county can be sold to generate revenue and reduce liability when they are not needed for conservation or forest management purposes.
For more information, contact Aitkin County Land Department at acld@co.
aitkin.mn.us or 218-927-7364
