The Aitkin County property tax statements will be mailed with the notices of valuation and classification by March 31. They will come in the same envelope along with a reassessment notification insert.
The notices of valuation and classification are printed on yellow paper and show the 2021 value and classification of the property for taxes payable in 2022.
Property owners are encouraged to review current value and class because these will be used to determine taxes due in 2022. Property owners may contact the Aitkin County Assessor’s Office with any questions about their 2021 valuation or classification reported in the notice.
The tax statements are printed on white and purple paper and show the tax amount due in 2021. The amount owed is primarily determined by applying this year’s spending levels approved by local units of government to the value and class from 2020. The first half payment of 2021 property taxes are due May 15 for most property classifications.
Payments received in person or postmarked after May 15 will be subject to penalties. Since this is a Saturday this year, payment becomes due on May 17.
Aitkin County offers the following property tax payment options:
• Online via e-check, debit, or credit card. Log onto the county website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us and click on “Property Tax” in the blue column on the right side of the page. You will need your 9-digit parcel identification number for each parcel paid. There is a service fee charged by the payment processor for all online or telephone payments.
• US Mail via check or money order – They can be sent to Aitkin County Treasurer, 307 2nd St. NW Room #119, Aitkin, MN, 56431.Tax payments sent by mail must be postmarked no later than May 15 (since this is a Saturday this year, payment becomes due on May 17th) or they will be subject to late penalties.
It is important for taxpayers to know that mail often is processed at a location some distance from where it is mailed, and postmarked at least one day later, unless it is hand stamped at a post office before mailing. Taxpayers are advised to drop their payment in the mail at least three days prior to the May 15 deadline.
• A drop box will soon be located outside of the Aitkin County Government Center building in the main parking lot or payments can be made inside the new Government Center on the 1st floor.
• Delinquent taxes – Please call our office before mailing or dropping off payment to ensure you are paying the correct amount.
If you have questions about tax payments please call 218-927-7325 or email treasurer@co.aitkin.mn.us.
Questions about value or classification can be asked by calling 218-927-7327 or email assessor@co.aitkin.mn.us.
