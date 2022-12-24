Bremer Bank representatives and Healing Opportunity Provided Equally (HOPE) advocates are pictured from left: Dannah Slette, Laura Schlagel, Megan Cummings, Darla Blegen and Brooke Lyytinen. Ten families from the Aitkin area will receive Welcome Home kits filled with household essentials through the Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative and HOPE will distribute the donated kits to families in need throughout the Aitkin area.
This fall, 10 families from the Aitkin area will receive “Welcome Home” kits filled with household essentials through the Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative.
This is made possible by Bremer’s partnership with Greater Twin Cities United Way. The collaboration will provide 1,550 kits to families and individuals transitioning from homelessness to stable housing.
The Bremer Home For Good initiative is in its third year and has benefited a total of 2,050 families and individuals to date.
Each kit is filled with items including plates, drinkware, silverware, utensils, toothbrushes, deodorant, bar soap, towels, laundry soap, cleaning supplies and fleece blankets. This year, kits are being distributed to 49 Bremer locations throughout Greater Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin, which will provide them to local organizations that will distribute them directly to individuals and families.
“Bremer’s purpose is to cultivate thriving communities and housing is an essential component to community success,” said Bremer President and CEO Jeanne Crain. “This initiative is a direct, tangible way to provide community support as individuals transition to stable housing. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue partnering with United Way on this wonderful program, and we are so proud to further the incredible impact it has had over the last three years.”
In November, a group of Bremer Bank and United Way employees volunteered in shifts to assemble 700 kits at the Bremer Bank Service Center in Lake Elmo which were then distributed to area organizations that serve community members in need. In December, Bremer will sponsor and participate in the Greater Twin Cities United Way Home for Good in which 850 additional Welcome Home Kits will be packed and distributed throughout the Twin Cities Metro area.
Bremer’s Home For Good partnership represents the company’s philanthropic mission and the vision of the bank’s founder, Otto Bremer, to support the communities it serves. One of Bremer’s three philanthropic pillars is to be a leader in meeting the affordable housing needs of its communities.
“The housing crisis in the Greater Twin Cities region has become more severe due to the ongoing economic and health impact of COVID-19, inflation and more,” said John Wilgers, president and CEO of Greater Twin Cities United Way. “Our overall housing work focuses on eviction prevention, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and supporting families as they move into stable housing. We appreciate Bremer’s continued partnership with Home for Good and their support of our long-term goal of equitable access for all to a safe, stable and affordable place to call home.”
