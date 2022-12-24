Bremer Bank HOPE

Bremer Bank representatives and Healing Opportunity Provided Equally (HOPE) advocates are pictured from left: Dannah Slette, Laura Schlagel, Megan Cummings, Darla Blegen and Brooke Lyytinen. Ten families from the Aitkin area will receive Welcome Home kits filled with household essentials through the Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative and HOPE will distribute the donated kits to families in need throughout the Aitkin area.

This fall, 10 families from the Aitkin area will receive “Welcome Home” kits filled with household essentials through the Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative. 

This is made possible by Bremer’s partnership with Greater Twin Cities United Way. The collaboration will provide 1,550 kits to families and individuals transitioning from homelessness to stable housing.

