The Terrace Project will use a $100,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to help build an outdoor patio including a covered stage adjacent to The Beanery Cafe & Roastery in Aitkin.
Based on the type of requests received, Blandin Foundation opened three grant rounds for community planning, capital projects in small towns under 3,000 people, and creative placemaking. Funding increased from $1 million to $5.5 million after the board approved an additional $3 million in June and a $1.5 million grant was secured from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.
Amy M. Wyant, in partnership with the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, submitted an application for a creative placemaking grant. Details include building a terrace with a 336-person capacity. It will be enclosed by black aluminum posts with panels which will display artwork, and informational signs. One panel will be dedicated to the history of the site where in 1870 a mudsill building was erected.
The terrace will be accessed through a new side entrance into the current Beanery Cafe & Roastery. The building overhang will be repaired and resurfaced with a rock facade. The terrace furniture, made from recycled milk bottles, will be ordered from the Minnesota-based company, By The Yard Inc. It will include two gas fire pits. The terrace will include a covered stage for community performances and events.
