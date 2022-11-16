The Terrace Project will use a $100,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to help build an outdoor patio including a covered stage adjacent to The Beanery Cafe & Roastery in Aitkin.

Based on the type of requests received, Blandin Foundation opened three grant rounds for community planning, capital projects in small towns under 3,000 people, and creative placemaking. Funding increased from $1 million to $5.5 million after the board approved an additional $3 million in June and a $1.5 million grant was secured from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.

