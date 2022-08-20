DoorDash is a food delivery service that unites customers with items typically not available for delivery.
“Dashers” is the name for the workers driving and delivering. These people are able to log in to the DoorDash app and either schedule a time to work or start and stop whenever they want.
In a sense, DoorDash does not exactly pay their workers’ wages; the customers who order do so by paying delivery fees and tipping dashers.
DoorDash describes itself on its website as “a technology company that connects people with the best of their neighborhoods across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. (It enables) local businesses to meet consumers’ needs of ease and convenience, and, in turn, generate new ways for people to earn, work and live.”
In Aitkin, there are currently four different locations that offer DoorDash services: McDonald’s, Subway, Dollar General and CVS Pharmacy.
USE THE APP
First, download the app from your phone’s app store. For Apple devices, it is called the App Store; for Google devices, it is called Google Play. Upon first opening the DoorDash app, it will ask you to create an account or continue as guest.
To find the stores available for delivery in your area, type your address into the prompted search bar. If there is a dasher available for delivery, the local stores will pop up in the “all stores” section.
Tap the store you would like to order from, choose desired items from the menu and click “add to order.” When you are ready to check out, tap “view cart” and continue through the prompts for placing the order.
Tracking delivery is simple with GPS mapping on the app. Watch as your dasher drives to the store, picks up your order and delivers to your home or office.
ORDER ONLINE
In a computer’s website browser, enter www.door
dash.com. Type in the delivery address on the front page prompt. Next, the available restaurants and stores will show bright pictures if open and a foggy translucent style if the business is closed to orders.
Click the business of your choice and add desired items to the cart. To check out, the cart is in the upper right corner of the screen. Follow the directions to finish placing an order. To track the order, keep the webpage up and follow your dasher on the map as they drive.
BECOME A DASHER
There are three requirements to start working for DoorDash, which are to be 18 or older, have a vehicle to use and have the necessary documentation like a driver’s license and Social Security number.
OTHER INFO
DoorDash is available in most large cities with an array of options to choose from. This app aims to bring convenience to those who are tight on time, on the go, want something quick or are homebound.
