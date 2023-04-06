The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum: The Future of Rural Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, in the Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College Brainerd campus.
The event is free and open to the public. The speaker will be Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development. She is a published author and speaker.
“Julie brings a remarkable background of experience and passion for the goal of preserving and improving the quality of life for the people of Greater Minnesota,” said Steve Wenzel, executive director of the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government.
Julie Tesch
Tesch resides near Waldorf, Minnesota and grew up on her family’s dairy farm in southern Minnesota. She was actively involved in 4-H over the years.
After she graduated from the University of Minnesota (UMN) with degrees in applied economics and agricultural education, she started her career as a 4-H youth development educator in her home county of Waseca.
During her time in Waseca County, she was able to help youth realize their potential through 4-H. After 4-H, she went on to work in agricultural education at the UMN, the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis and the American Farm Bureau Foundation in Washington, D.C.
