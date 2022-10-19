If you were to Google “firefighter shortage 2022,” it is plain to see that the problem of a reduced number of those rescuers is a nationwide issue.
According to www.fireandemsfund.com, nearly seven in 10 firefighters across the nation are volunteer firefighters. Aitkin area fire departments are also staffed with volunteers.
Locally
Brian Pisarek has worked with the National Incident Management System (NIMS) since the 1980s and has been Aitkin’s fire chief since 2001. Pisarek said Aitkin manages the number of firefighters by alternating new members with those who are retiring. There are 26 firefighters currently active on Aitkin’s volunteer fire department. Aitkin’s firefighters are also trained as EMR’s. “On average, we have 26 members; on fire calls, we average 18 responding,” Pisarek said.
Nationally, Pisarek said, “In the whole fire service, it’s a huge deal. Some fire departments like the smaller ones where people work away from the town they live in, it’s really getting critical. “Aitkin is not too bad, usually we have a waiting list for folks to get on. We never really suffer from that (lack of members).”
Hill City’s Public Safety Director and Assistant Fire Chief Ron Saxton said, “The situation looks just about like anywhere; it seems the will or want for people to volunteer has gone away, unsure what caused it, we have a very active department for the members that are here but we will be hurting in the short term due to some retirements. Although we don’t believe services will be effected, because we are adapting, with the current staffing levels to get the job done. We are dependent on, and fortunate to have, a great relationship with our neighboring departments for mutual aid where we can call members from neighboring departments for manpower. This happens quite often for large scenes and structure fires.”
Hill City’s Fire Chief and Saxton said, “At our peak at 29 (members on the department), we are authorized 30, currently we are sitting at about 22 but we are very unique where we don’t have a huge business or many small businesses that provide local work. Many of our members, almost 60%, are road construction (employees) or work outside of the community so they travel to work, daytime fire fighters are tough to come by, but again we have mutual aid as an option.”
Volunteer firefighters
Speaking about the “volunteer” part of being a member of fire departments, Pisarek said, “Most of us are paid per call. So, we don’t get paid unless we respond. The pay is low, but we do get paid. A true volunteer department is where there is no compensation and there are few of them in the state.” There is a pension for Aitkin’s firefighters. “We get about $3,900 for a year of service,” said Pisarek. “So after 20 years, that amounts to something.”
Nelson said, “Hill City Fire Department Members get paid a small fee, $15 per call/meeting/training and also a retirement through MN PERA for every active/good year.” Public Safety Director for Hill City Ron Saxton said, “You are vested at five years.”
There are benefits to becoming a local firefighter. Saxton said, Helping your community, being part of a great team, and of course playing with awesome equipment, we have huge trucks that are impressive and fun to use.” Nelson added, “Receiving great training.”
“Once you get on, we provide all of your training, we provide all of your turn-out gear, we provide all of the things that you would need to be a firefighter,” explained Pisarek.
“I think people that are on our department get a lot from it,” continued Pisarek. “It makes them feel good to help. We try to make things family orientated. We have family picnics and parties, big Christmas party and gatherings within the department. There’s not a lot of monetary benefit but there’s a lot of good feelings when helping people out.”
Pisarek explained the life cycle of a typical volunteer firefighter. He said the younger members are quite active in attending calls, they age a little, start families and attendance drops off a little, then children grow up and leave the home so the firefighter is once again more active within the department.
Expectations
Physical requirements - people should be able to lift 50 pounds and be able to crawl, walk, “We have a physical fitness test we put you though when you come on (to the department). It amounts to carrying, climbing ladders and stuff like that. It’s really not very arduous,” explained Pisarek.
“We ask for a response time, not a distance to meet requirements to be an Aitkin firefighter.
“We have trainings almost every Tuesday night,” said Pisarek. “We run about 80 to 100 fire calls every year.”
“Actual house fire calls are going down but all of our other calls are going up. We do all kinds of rescues and assistance and alarms.
Rescues - “We respond for extrication at car accidents, help with (readying) patients for air or ambulance delivery, any type of trap situation, like farming and industrial accidents or entrapments. We don’t do too many cats in the trees but we do help quite a few people on roofs.”
“If there is hesitation like, ‘I don’t want to see blood/bodies,’ you just have to say you’re not comfortable with that, there are plenty of jobs on the fire scene, car crash, etc. This may be directing traffic, clearing a landing zone, operationing a fire truck, carrying equipment to and from the scene, shuttling water in a rural area, so please don’t feel you have to be the sole one entering the burning building or cleaning up blood or bodily fluids,” said Saxton.
first responders
“When you are a member of Aitkin Fire Department, like most others, we have a lot of expectations of you,” said Pisarek. “You have to make a minimum number of calls, do so many hours of training. You have to remain certified as a Firefighter 2 and as a first responder or Emergency Medical Responder (EMR).”
Nelson and Saxton said, “We have close to 15 EMRs, with the majority also being firefighters or retired firefighters. This is a dedicated group of people, but are getting older and tired because they have been responding to calls for service for over 40 years and we have an aging population so we seem to be seeing an uptick in calls related to basic life saving and lift assists.
“We can always use more folks and we are looking at setting up a hybrid class locally so people can do most of the work online and attend the required trainings in person making it easier to juggle.”
Apply
Pisarek suggested that those interested should talk to their spouse, families, employer, “The spouse is as much a part of the fire department as the member,” he said. “We average two calls a week, it can be during a hockey game, middle of the night, whenever.”
Aitkin’s waiting list is only active for six months. The process is the department will seek applicants, perform interviews with potential candidates, then the department will make the decision on who to choose to begin training.
To apply in Aitkin, people can contact any Aitkin firefighter to express interest and receive an application or people can stop at city hall to pick up an application.
To apply in Hill City, go online to: hillcity-mn.com or stop in to Hill City City Hall at 125 Lake Ave., Hill City.
