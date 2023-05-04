Minnesota is known as the “Land of 10,000 lakes,” even though the exact number is 11,842. Each spring, snowmelt and additional precipitation makes it seem like that number could be at least doubled.
On Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS), Duluth, issued an alert that said, “Active weather is expected beginning this evening and continuing through the weekend. Rain, snow, flooding and strong winds are possible.”
A NWS briefing was held April 27 that said soils are extremely saturated and additional flooding in rivers and creeks is possible. The update said, “Second or third crests will be possible on area rivers with incoming precipitation,” with flooding continuing along the Mississippi River.
The map showed that the Aitkin and Brainerd areas were under a flood warning. A flood watch issued covered a majority of the northland.
The water level of the Mississippi River near Aitkin was at 17.39 ft. on Friday, the flood stage is 13 feet. The water treatment plant has been pumping for several days.
Many homes and businesses throughout the county are surrounded by water. In fact, some roads and driveways are impassable. It appears that some residents are even docking boats and canoes on the closed roadways so they can get to their homes. Lakes are rising and belongings are floating away.
Local agencies have sand and sandbags available for those needing them. Contact the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department at 218-927-7400.
The U.S. Geological Survey said floods create billions of dollars in damage and have been known to kill hundreds of people each year. Some ways floods can wreak havoc include loss of housing, crop failure, damage to roadways and infrastructure and contamination of drinking water.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency warn that every community and person should be aware of the dangers of flooding and prepare to take action.
• Listen to radio and television reports about flooding and get to higher ground if you are in a low-lying area.
• Know your risk for flooding, assemble an emergency kit and have a plan for escaping or riding out flooding in your home. All household residents should learn and practice this plan.
• Flood water can damage electrical power, natural gas and propane gas systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said to minimize fire hazards by turning off these utilities during or after a flood. But only do so if you can do this from a dry location.
• The NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) said that six inches of water can knock you off your feet. The Minnesota State Patrol said flooding can make a road impassable in seconds, “turn around, don’t drown.”
• Flood water can be mixed with sewage and other hazardous substances, warned AccuWeather. It also could be hiding downed power lines or sharp objects. Avoid contact with flood water, as it may pose a risk for intestinal diseases or infections in open wounds.
• If water makes its way into your home, everything will need to be properly dried out. The Minnesota Department of Health said, “Mold can start to grow in your home if there is too much moisture. Eventually, the mold will damage the materials it is growing on and may cause health effects.”
