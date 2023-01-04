Watching someone you love, who has fought so hard to beat addiction, throw everything away and sink back into a life that will most likely lead to jail or death, is one of the hardest things you will ever do.
“You want to help them back to a clean and sober life but you realize by doing this, as you have so many times before, you will now just be enabling them because it will show them that you will always be there to bail them out. You want to grab and shake them and say ‘What the heck are you doing?’ but at some point you realize that it wouldn’t make a difference.
“So eventually you sit back and watch the tragedy unfold, as if you are watching a movie. Tears running down your face, feeling helpless to stop it and feeling like you haven’t done enough to help, even though you know only the addict can help themselves. You haven’t given up, you’ve simply given up trying to want it more for them than they do.” Mary Dinger in a Facebook post in January 2019.
Adherent to the guidance Mary’s husband Nick said she receives from God, Mary has been involved in various forms of rescue.
“She helps people resolve a bad situation and stands by their side helping and mentoring the entire journey,” Nick said. “She is 100% honest even when we don’t want to hear it. I am alive and in a whole new place in life because of her. I believe without her love and sheer determination, I would not be alive today. I am only one of possibly thousands of people that she has run into the fire to rescue. I don’t even know if I’d be alive without Mary and my family,” continued Nick, who as of Dec. 7, has been sober for nine years, four months and 14 days.
“This woman has totally dedicated her life to this community to help those who are struggling,” according to Nick. “When everyone runs away from people in crisis, Mary runs toward them with love, acceptance, understanding and zero judgment,” said Nick in his nomination of Mary for the Aitkin Age Person of the Year.
“She is a faith-filled woman who’s strong,” said daughter Emily Bonar. “She’s always so understanding and she meets people where they’re at.”
Life experience
The Dingers truly understand the consequences of addiction. Nick and Mary were married in 1994 but divorced in 2000, partly due to Nick’s addiction. Their son became a methamphetamine addict and is now sober and has been for over 11 years.
Mary has more experience with addiction and recovery than one would expect for someone who hasn’t struggled personally with substance abuse.
A number of family members have had firsthand experience with putting their lives together after being in treatment programs, so she has seen and felt the effects personally.
“God doesn’t call the qualified, he qualifies the called,” Mary said.
“In 2015, God reunited Nick and I and we were remarried on Valentine’s Day,” said Mary. “It’s a journey to see God use my life experiences to begin this ministry. It’s humbling. What happened in my family is nothing short of a miracle.”
Saving grace
A story of one particular man’s circumstances was published in a January 2016 Aitkin Age article titled “Good Samaritans help homeless man.” If not for a white grocery bag, a homeless man may never have made his journey from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis Jan. 18.
Mary was driving along Hwy. 169 south of Aitkin when she noticed a grocery bag and then saw a man, later identified as Adam, who was lying down to take a rest. With temperatures well below zero, she pulled over as soon as she could and checked on the man wearing dark clothes.
As Dinger got Adam to his feet, another vehicle driven by Mickie DeSutter, Aitkin, pulled over to help. A third woman said she had seen just a part of Adam’s leg as she drove past and arrived on the scene at the same time as Dinger. She called the authorities and asked that an ambulance be dispatched because of how hard it was for Adam to speak and walk.
The third woman said Adam told them his background – from sleeping under bridges in Minneapolis to finding shelter at a friend’s house in Grand Rapids. The friends had a falling out, and Adam began walking from Grand Rapids back to Minneapolis. He even told the women that he couldn’t stay at a shelter in Grand Rapids because of his record.
A state trooper took Adam to the McDonald’s in Aitkin to get a meal and according to the state patrol, Adam slept in the heated lobby of the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office that night. Adam made it to the Cities the following day, according to a Fox 9 news report.
“Mary has gifts,” said Nick. “She had a voice in her head after she drove past the trash bag. It was telling her to go back and get it. She turned around, went back and that’s how she found him.” Nick said things like that happen a lot.
On another occasion, “She was on her way to Brainerd,” began Nick. “There are some woods near the airport she was driving by and she thought she saw something there in the trees. She kept driving but began hearing that voice again telling her to turn around and go back. She turned around and went back. She saw a guy up in the trees who was (crying) his eyes out. Mary called out to him and he came down from the tree. They ended up talking and she found out he had just been kicked out of a treatment center and ended up using again. He had nowhere to live, nowhere to go and he had just prayed to God to send him help. As soon as he opened his eyes, Mary was there talking to him.”
Instances like these inspired Mary and she said in a Facebook post, “There WILL be a warm place for homeless people in Aitkin before our next winter.”
Helping the homeless
“As a kid I remember people coming to stay on our couch,” said Emily.
“(Mary) has always opened up her house and her time for people who have truly needed it,” said Thomas Bonar, Mary’s son-in-law.
Nick and Mary have renovated homes to help shelter people in recovery or who are homeless. Mary said, “There’s hope, help and resources to break free from addiction and homelessness.”
Through many financial, emotional and logistical challenges, the Dingers have acquired, rehabilitated and operated houses for men and women coming out of rehab who are learning how to live sober and clean.
Finances were tight during the establishment of the recovery houses; both houses needed extensive cleanup, repair and furnishing before they could be rented to men coming out of treatment programs.
The Dingers received a contribution from Glory Baptist Church in 2018 to help with the recovery housing. Pastor Chris Meirose presented a $2,000 check to the Dingers and said, “There are no other organizations in Aitkin that meet this need. Glory wants to see people in recovery having every opportunity to continue their recovery living in a sober, supportive environment like that provided in the ... recovery homes.”
COVID impacted the Dingers by ultimately shutting their supportive sober housing down although they are working to reestablish the housing in the area; finances are an issue. “Addiction of various kinds is a significant problem in Aitkin County and we want to do all we can to help change that. Sowing Seeds (see page 21) provides a safe, sober and supportive environment to help people find new ways to live,” said Mary in an earlier interview.
Nick said that they are once again looking for area homes to renovate for recovery homes.
“God puts people in our path,” said Nick. An automotive repair shop recently opened to the public by Nick, his son Justin O’Neal and Glenn Browning called B.I.C. Repair, located at 42299 Hwy. 210, Aitkin. B.I.C. stands for Brothers In Christ and works with groups like the Minnesota Disabled Veterans, Aitkin County Social Services, Crow Wing County Social Services, Bridges of Hope and HOPE Advocates Against Domestic Abuse. Browning is the pastor at the Malmo Evangelical Free Church, has been a counselor in the past and is a partner of Nick’s at B.I.C. Nick said that some of the money for parts occasionally comes from funding from local churches with the labor being donated. “We’re just trying to help people out in our community,” said Nick.
“The purpose of B.I.C. Repair is so that when we open the houses again, B.I.C. Repair is the financial foundation so this (closing houses due to lack of funding) can’t happen again,” explained Nick.
Sowing Seeds
Mary Dinger once thought of becoming a surgeon and working in war zones. Thanks to divine intervention, Mary is a defender to those in need of guidance.
“Instead, I work toward healing hearts and souls, not bodies,” she said in a 2018 interview.
She worked for years in the health care field but continued to feel a call into a healing ministry. She and her husband, Nick, moved to Aitkin in 1995.
Mary formed Sowing Seeds for God in 2009, an outreach for alcohol and substance abuse. By 2016, Mary was focusing on ministry full time and in 2017, it became a Christian nonprofit 501c3. It is Bible-based and non denominational, Mary said.
“She’s always been trying to help others out,” said Thomas Bonar, who is on the board of Sowing Seeds.
Sowing Seeds for God’s outreach program is called United 4 Recovery and holds church services and support groups for those recovering from addiction and anyone struggling with life issues and in need of support.
“Addiction in this community is three generations deep,” Mary said. “If there’s no place safe to live, they go back to the environment they left. We have a heart for healing families so we heal communities and work to break the cycle of addiction.”
The Sowing Seeds for God ministry is totally dependent on outside donations. To find out more about how you can help, visit www.sowingseedsforgod.com or call Mary at 218-670-0536.
The ministry, United 4 Recovery, is a non-denominational community outreach arm-of-the-parent ministry, Sowing Seeds for God.
United 4 Recovery is for anyone who is struggling with any life issue, any addiction, any abuse, any hang up, any mental illness, or just life itself. All are welcome to attend.
United 4 Recovery is organized by Sowing Seeds for GOD Ministries, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit. To contact the ministry or make a donation, go to www.sowingseedsforgod.com
Feeding the hungry
Sowing Seeds for God Ministry was given 1,000 boxes of free food for distribution at Heritage Assembly of God in Aitkin in October 2020.
Mary said she was thrilled when she received a call from a U.S. Department of Agriculture worker in Wisconsin. “This is an incredible blessing,” she said. “We are just so happy to be able to participate in this blessing to families in our community.”
Pallets of boxes containing potatoes, onions, meat, cheese, yogurt and miscellaneous other staple grocery items were unloaded into the vehicles of individuals and families who showed up, as well as into the pickup trucks, trailers and station wagons of volunteers who delivered to low-income senior housing facilities in Aitkin.
Blackrock Terrace, Maryhill Manor, Aitkin Manor, Aicota Assisted Living and others received boxes ordered in advance by residents.
“Our residents are so thrilled to receive this kind of donation,” said Millard Houser, manager of Aitkin Manor, who helped unload food boxes.
In a November 2020 letter to the editor, Mary wrote, “Let’s change our focus to gratitude and hope during this time of pandemic and politics.
“While the world is in a time of quarantine and isolation, and our country is divided due to politics, life looked different in Aitkin. Local strangers, organizations and businesses came together to help us give away free food to our community two weeks in a row. On Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, we had nearly 30 volunteers, four local businesses and three local organizations partner with us to distribute 2,500 boxes of food and 2,500 gallons of milk throughout Aitkin and the surrounding area.
“It was heartwarming to witness countless people picking up food for their neighbors and other family members and friends. This is what life is all about. Helping one another, loving one another, without judgment, regardless of our differences and challenges.
“Remember, we reap what we sow. Always sow hope and love!”
Whole healing
“Long story short, Mary basically saved my whole life,” said Angel. “I don’t even have words.”
Mary did not know Angel personally when offering help. “She came out of nowhere, gave me a room at her sober house and even saved Christmas for me.”
“People, places and things are the triggers that make an addict start using again,” Nick said.
“Battling a drug and/or an alcohol addiction is a beast for the person addicted and the ones who love them,” said Mary in a Facebook post. “Loving a drug addict or an active alcoholic is the hardest thing you will ever have to go through. So l am asking you to stand with me in prayer for every family member or friend who has lost a loved one to their battle with drugs and alcohol; for those currently still suffering, stuck and deceived along with those who love them; and those who continue to conquer it one day at a time!”
In Mary’s own words, “I am a recovered codependent since 2008. I have also been blessed with many addicts in my circle of family and friends that have shown me the heart of an addict, as well as feeling God’s heart for his lost and hurting children. Nick has been in recovery from alcohol and drugs since July 2013. We believe our life journeys and life experiences, good and bad, have all been to prepare us for stewardship of Sowing Seeds for God Ministries and its programs within it, to do God’s work and to live out his grand plan for our lives.”
“She looks beyond someone’s current crisis, she cares about what might have happened to the person,” said Michelle Harmon who is on the board of directors at Sowing Seeds for God Ministries. “She looks at them as a whole person and treats them as that. She is very good at that.”
Making change
Mary is part of a program called “Changemakers.” Changemakers wants to help people recovering from addiction. They want to increase understanding of opioid use disorder and build community support. They are passionate about supporting their community and people in recovery. They are community members, professionals and volunteers affected by the opioid crisis. Individuals from Aitkin, Itasca, Pine, and northern St. Louis counties, and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, were recently selected as Changemakers to implement an innovative idea that will make an impact in their communities. From a report that can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1OOs3ebtcS-LUdPWf-cetVVofyR_CZAM6ucmd7GbZN2I/edit?usp=sharing, “The Changemaker program provided guidance and leadership opportunities to community members as they developed social innovation projects to increase recovery capital in their communities. Recovery capital is a framework that illustrates the critical role that resources play in the recovery journey of an individual who is struggling with a substance use disorder.
”Changemakers were selected from Aitkin County, Boise Forte, Itasca County, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Northern St. Louis County, and Pine County to attend one of two retreats in northeast Minnesota. The retreats took place at Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade and Giants Ridge in Biwabik. At these retreats, Changemakers engaged with educators from the University of Minnesota Extension to learn skills and develop projects to positively impact their communities. Follow-up after the retreat included coaching and engagement with retreat cohort members to initiate the community projects.
“The Changemaker retreat taught me new tools, perspectives and resources to better impact our community and grow our ministry and nonprofit,” said Mary.
Getting personal
“Humility, grace and love,” said Emily when asked to describe her mother. “It’s hard to sum up a person. She’s just great.”
No matter what time the phone rings, Mary will answer the call. “(Even) 3 a.m. calls, she’s willing to talk to people or go out and get them from whatever situation they might need help in,” said Harmon.
“She’d get up at 2 a.m. just to go get somebody who is having problems,” said Ron Harmon. “She is an amazing person.”
“Aitkin County social workers refer people to us when they need help to get their vehicles back on the road,” Nick said. “It’s all part of our ministry work.”
Anyone who needs help with drug or alcohol issues, or who wants to talk to Nick or Mary about turning their life around should contact them at 218-429-1881 (Nick); 218-670-0536 (Mary); or mary@sowingseedsforgod.com.
Olivia Johnson contributed to this story.
