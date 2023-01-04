2022 Person of the year Mary Dinger
Graphic Design by Kat Robb

Watching someone you love, who has fought so hard to beat addiction, throw everything away and sink back into a life that will most likely lead to jail or death, is one of the hardest things you will ever do. 

“You want to help them back to a clean and sober life but you realize by doing this, as you have so many times before, you will now just be enabling them because it will show them that you will always be there to bail them out. You want to grab and shake them and say ‘What the heck are you doing?’ but at some point you realize that it wouldn’t make a difference. 

Mary and Nick Dinger with Grandson

Mary Dinger loves to spend time with her grandkids. She is pictured with husband, Nick and their first grandson. Nick said the grandkids call her Glam*ma.
Sowing Seeds for God Mary Dinger

Sowing Seeds for God’s outreach program is called United 4 Recovery and holds church services and support groups for those recovering from addiction and anyone struggling with life issues and in need of support.
Mary Dinger with boxes

Mary Dinger has a hunger to help everyone she possibly can. “You always feel welcomed and genuinely accepted by Mary and Nick,” said Michelle Herron.

