The Northern Lights Task Force issued a press release July 26 regarding the arrest of two people who locked themselves in a pipeline at the Enbridge Willow River pipeline crossing.
The activists were on the site to continue efforts to stop the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project.
According to the press release:
On July 25, 2021 while stationed at the Enbridge Willow River pipeline crossing, Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida was advised that two individuals had just climbed inside the east end of the pipe.
The pipe itself was capped at one end, which created a trapped air environment for the two people who had climbed inside. The trapped air inside the pipe was estimated to be near 130 degrees with reduced oxygen concentration.
A firefighter, wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus and harness, entered the pipe to attempt to remove the two people. The firefighter reached the people in roughly 15 minutes, but they refused to exit with him. Having used 20 of his 30 minutes of air in his SCBA device, the firefighter left without them.
A member of the law enforcement team then donned the SCBA gear and entered the pipe. When he reached the two people in the pipe, he noted they were wearing respirators but were exhibiting signs of fatigue and heat stroke. The press release indicated that after numerous attempts to get the two to leave the pipe, force was used to pull them out with ropes.
Upon exit, both parties were treated by an ambulance crew for abrasions sustained by contact with the pipe and oxygen and heat-related issues.
Once stabilized, Amory Lei Zhou-Kourvo, 21, Ann Arbor, Michigan and Madeline Olivia Bayzaee, 20, Northfield, were taken into custody.
