Three people were transported to local hospitals following a crash May 28 on Hwy. 18 and Nokay Road in Crow Wing County.

According the the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2004 Chevy Malibu driven by Raychel N. Alcox, 17, Aitkin was heading east on Hwy. 18 behind a 2015 Chevy Tahoe driven by Bill J. Hittver, 57, Brainerd. When the Tahoe activated its left signal and slowed to turn, it was rear-ended by the Malibu.

While all the injuries were non-life threatening, Alcox was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Brainerd and Hettver and his passenger, Eric B. Haatja, 29, Baxter, were taken to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.

