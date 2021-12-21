Roads were snowy/icy on Dec. 17 when three vehicles were involved in a crash on Hwy. 169 in South Harbor Township, Mille Lacs County.
According to the State Patrol report, a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by Aura Marie, 44, Onamia, was southbound when it was rear-ended by a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Gabrielle Odneal, 17, Garrison. The Trailblazer then crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2021 Ford Escape driven by Barbely Laws, 47, Isle. The Odneal vehicle carried a passenger, Landon Odneal, 12, Garrison.
All involved were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
