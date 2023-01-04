The readers have “spoken.” The 10 top read articles for the Aitkin Age for the year 2022 featured a variety of topics from food to storms to tributes.
The Age also had over 80 members of the community voice their opinions to the community through letters to the editor.
Storm blows through aitkin
On May 11, a storm blew through the state leaving destruction in its path across Aitkin.
At the Aitkin County Fairgrounds, the high winds took out several buildings. Street Department Supervisor Lon Nicko said the buildings were mainly display buildings and storage buildings.
Many businesses and homeowners were affected by the storm. Nicko said, “It was really impressive to see neighbors helping neighbors after the storm. It’s true to Aitkin.”
He is in a fight for his life
In January, a story ran about a 2008 Aitkin High School graduate, Chad Hermans.
Chad Hermans was in the prime of his life and pursuing a degree in business marketing and communications in 2021 when he was struck ill.
Hermans had put in two and one half years toward that degree when in May he suffered severe abdominal pain. Tests and scans revealed a large tumor which turned out to be two, then 20, then hundreds.
He was officially diagnosed with MPNST (Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor) sarcoma, stage 4, an extremely rare one-in-a-million cancer.
Three die in house fire
In the early morning hours of May 22, a structure fire was reported off 385th Avenue in Wealthwood Township.
Found among the charred debris were two deceased adults and a child. They were determined to be Jeffrey Cleys, 69 and Michelle Cleys, 55, both of Aitkin and their grandchild, Grant Diehl, 6, Deerwood. The remains of two dogs were also found.
Knead to know
The doors opened in November at the new Domino’s in Deerwood.
Corey Johnson is the man behind bringing the pizza to the area. However, it’s not just pizza that’s offered these days; it’s sandwiches, salads, desserts and so much more.
Ordering online is fairly user-friendly at www.dominos.com and by phone at 218-622-0030.
This new store is located across the street from the Super One in Crosby at 22413 MN 6, Deerwood.
Woman dies in crash
A Rockford woman was killed Jan. 15 in a snowmobile crash on the Headquarters Trail in Savanna State Park, north of McGregor.
According to a report from the Aitkin County Sheriff, Susan Sutton, 55, Rockford, driving a 2021 Ski-Doo, was following family members around noon on the trail when her machine left the trail and collided with a tree, causing head injuries.
Lifesaving efforts were applied by family members and a passerby, however Sutton, who had been wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
Isaac and Westin
The community gathers together in love, support and a deep sense of shared grief.
A candelight vigil was held Wednesday evening for Isaac Fulton and Westin Justen; and their families at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin with Fr. David Forsman presiding.
The two Aitkin teenagers died in a head-on snowmobile collision.
Jim White
The Aitkin Age Person of the Year for 2021 was announced last January as Jim White.
The dedicated family man has been a part of many groups in his community. He was the race coordinator for Deer Lake Racing with the Malmo-Glen Lions Club. A member of the Mille Lacs Trails Snowmobile Club, he was active in the treasure hunts, trail clean up and snowmobile and ATV training classes. He is a charter member of the Malmo Area Lions Club, a member of South Aitkin First Responders since 1994, and Aitkin County Search and Rescue since 2006.
As a first responder, Jim will respond to a call at any time of day or night. His knowledge, patience, and friendly demeanor make him the guy you want on your call.
Steve Jensen
Early in December, Aitkin Age columnist and sports writer penned a tribute to a local mentor and champion who had died, Steve Jensen.
Steve was a real Minnesotan his entire 67 years, played professional hockey for the North Stars and the Los Angeles Kings and played for the U.S. in the 1976 Olympics in Innsbruck.
He also played some hockey in Switzerland and Austria and once scored seven goals in a pro game. All of his accolades and accomplishments while playing hockey were wonderful but they paled in comparison to what his real dream in life was.
He envisioned a hockey camp that would serve anybody who wanted to learn about life and hockey, most of the time in that order. To say he accomplished that would be an understatement.
Election results
The ballot was a big deal throughout the country, the state and locally.
The community will see many old faces and some new faces in the coming year at city council, school board and Aitkin County Board meetings.
The Locker Room
An article alerting the community to a new dining establishment ran in November, “A business with (re)purpose.”
The Locker Room, owned by Peter and Amanda Lowe, is the name of the new pizza restaurant located directly behind Block North Brew Pub in the former Aitkin Locker Service building.
When asked what makes The Locker Room unique? Amanda answered, “What makes it different, but yet the same, is everything in here has been repurposed.” Peter laughed, “It’s the largest arts and crafts project.”
