Stacey Durgin and Sarah Cron

Stacey Durgin and Sarah Cron are pictured with the plaque and check from MLEC’s 2022 Touchstone Energy Commitment to Community Award.

 MLEC

Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide (CAPS) is MLEC’s 2022 Touchstone Energy Commitment to Community Award winner. An award plaque and a $500 check was presented to the organization.

CAPS began with an invitation from the Minnesota Department of Health to apply for a Suicide Prevention grant, due to the high rates of suicide in Aitkin County. After an initial assessment, it was determined residents needed to gain more awareness of mental health issues and suicide. CAPS was formed from local stakeholders to do just that.

