Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide (CAPS) is MLEC’s 2022 Touchstone Energy Commitment to Community Award winner. An award plaque and a $500 check was presented to the organization.
CAPS began with an invitation from the Minnesota Department of Health to apply for a Suicide Prevention grant, due to the high rates of suicide in Aitkin County. After an initial assessment, it was determined residents needed to gain more awareness of mental health issues and suicide. CAPS was formed from local stakeholders to do just that.
The hope of CAPS has been to raise awareness and understanding of mental health issues and suicide, making it OK to talk about mental health problems, and hopefully, preventing suicide and suicide attempts.
With the expansion of resources and further events, CAPS will help grow the number of persons in Aitkin County that will understand how to access resources, understand that it is OK to need help, and that will seek help before they think of ending their lives.
This is the 19th year of this award recognizing a group that shows a strong commitment to community and is helping make the area a better place to live and work. Mille Lacs Energy Co-op is a Touchstone Energy Co-op and “Concern for Community” is one of the guiding principles.
CAPS will go on to contend for the statewide Touchstone Energy Community Award, which has a cash prize of $1,000.
