The Minnesota Department of Transportation has begun clearing trees and brush within state rights-of-way in central Minnesota.

Motorists may encounter shoulder closures, lane shifts, or flaggers as crews work along the road at various locations. All work will be complete by March 31.

Expect tree and debris clearing locally on Hwy.  65 in Mora, Kanabec County; and Hwy. 169/210 from Aitkin to north of Hassman, Aitkin County.

For more information, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.