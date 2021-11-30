Two people were taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Nov. 25.
According to the State Patrol, a Mercury Milan driven by Victor Bellefeuille, 40, Aitkin, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 210 at 395th St. The Milan left the roadway into the east ditch and rolled. Both he and the passenger, Jerod Isaacs, 37, Aitkin, were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol was involved in the crash.
