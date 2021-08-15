Two pedestrians were struck in the crosswalk early Friday morning at Grand Casino on Highway 169.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol website:
On Aug. 13 at 1:17 a.m. a 2001 Ford F150 driven by Ronald Richard Sternquist, 58, Palisade, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 169 near Grand Avenue in front of Grand Casino Mille Lacs when it struck two pedestrians who were walking east through the crosswalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.