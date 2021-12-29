Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Hwy. 2/Hwy. 65 at Swan River Dec. 17.
According to the State Patrol, A 2001 Ford F350 driven by Dartanian Merges, 35, Milaca, was northbound on Hwy. 65 attempting to cross Hwy. 2. He stopped at the stop sign and then crossed Hwy. 2 when his vehicle struck a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Ronald Childs, 63, Hill City.
Childs was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Roads were snowy/icy; both were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.