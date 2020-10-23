There have been three fatalities and two serious crashes on Aitkin County roads so far in 2020, as reported at the Oct. 7 meeting of the Aitkin County Toward Zero Deaths Coalition.
This is the first meeting of the coalition in many months because of the pandemic and was held at a new location, the community room at the Aitkin Public Library. Some of the members joined via Zoom.
Holly Kostrzewski, Northeast TZD regional director, said that road fatalities are 9% higher this year.
“All states are trending up,” she said. “Ours is better than most. Some are up between 20 and 30%.”
Coordinator Amy Dotzler said as of Sept. 30, there were 289 fatal crashes in Minnesota, compared to 267 on the same date last year.
State Trooper Drew Olson said the State Patrol dealt with two stop arm violations since school started. There has been a total of four between the Aitkin Police Department and the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Since the group’s November meeting date falls on Veterans Day, the meeting was moved to 1 p.m., Nov. 4, at the community room of the library. Members or guests wishing to attend online should contact Dotzler at adotzler@aitkinpolice.com.
