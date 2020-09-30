Efforts of the Aitkin County Toward Zero Deaths Coalition (TZD) will resume in October after a hiatus of several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monthly meetings resume at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, this time at a new location – the Aitkin Public Library community room.
“This location will allow us to meet in person and follow social distancing guidelines,” said Coordinator Amy Dotzler. “The meeting will also be available for those who would like to join virtually.”
The coalition was officially funded Oct. 1 for the coming year.
Dotzler said the 17th annual TZD Conference is being held virtually this year. Those who wish to attend one or all webinars may register online at gus ta973-tzd.ctsdev-rhel6.oit.umn.edu/events/webinars eries/index.html. They are free but require registration.
There are three KKIN radio slots left for 2020. Dotzler is seeking coalition members willing to promote highway safety on air.
Her email address is adot zler@aitkinpolice.com.
