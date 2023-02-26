Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that agricultural producers and private landowners can begin applying for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General signup starting Monday, Feb. 27 through April 7. CRP is a cornerstone voluntary conservation program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). 

“The Conservation Reserve Program is one of the largest private lands conservation programs in the United States, offering a range of conservation options to farmers, ranchers and landowners,” said Whitney Place, FSA state executive director in Minnesota. “CRP has and continues to be a great fit for farmers with less productive or marginal cropland, helping them re-establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion and support wildlife habitat.” 

