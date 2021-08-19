Vehicle on fire at 40 Club

The city of Aitkin police and fire departments responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at The 40 Club Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in shortly after 5 p.m. A report is still pending on the incident, but the call involved a 1997 Jeep Wrangler belonging to Lyle Ward. A 2013 GM Terrain was also damaged in the fire, but the damage was limited to the two vehicles.
No one was hurt in the incident. A report on the fire is still pending.
