Volunteers are needed to “adopt” sections of roads in Minnesota’s Adopt a Highway program through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
The commitment to clean a section of roadway is twice a year (spring/fall) for a two-year period. The season usually runs between the end of April until mid-October. The state provides the trash bags, safety vests and two signs at no cost to the group.
Options for the Aitkin area are:
TH 200 MM 162-164
TH 200 MM 166-168
TH 200 MM 169-171
TH 169 MM 278-280
TH 169 MM 262-264
TH 47 MM 125-126
TH 169 MM 246-248
The Adopt a Highway program began in 1990 after then-Governor Rudy Perpich visited Texas to speak with Lady Bird Johnson about the state’s anti-litter campaign called “Don’t Mess with Texas.”
Thousands of volunteers helped keep Minnesota roadsides clean in 2021 by picking more than 29,500 trash bagfuls from highway ditches. According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, over 1,500 Adopt-a-Highway groups volunteered more than 70,000 hours collectively last year.
Organizations or groups interested in adopting a portion of highway should contact Mary Nieken, District 3A Adopt a Highway coordinator, 218-828-5715 or 800-657-3971, Ext. 5715m or email mary.nieken@state.mn.us.
