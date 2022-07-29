Map of Minnesota roads that need “adoption.”

 MNDOT Photo

Volunteers are needed to “adopt” sections of roads in Minnesota’s Adopt a Highway program through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The commitment to clean a section of roadway is twice a year (spring/fall) for a two-year period.  The season usually runs between the end of April until mid-October. The state provides the trash bags, safety vests and two signs at no cost to the group.

