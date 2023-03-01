Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan presented their entire One Minnesota Budget to the legislature Jan. 24.
The final package within their One Minnesota Budget includes $8 billion in tax cuts for seniors and working families, direct checks of up to $2,600 to help Minnesotans afford rising costs and a framework to legalize and regulate adult-use cannabis. The roll out follows announcements focused on supporting children and families, investing in Minnesota’s economic future and protecting Minnesotans’ health and safety. Details for the entire One Minnesota Budget can be found online at https://mn.gov/governor/minne
sotabudget/.
“Over the last week, we laid out our plan to make Minnesota the best state in the nation for children, invest in our economic future, combat climate change, and improve public safety across the state. Today, we lay out the full picture of how this budget will lower costs, cut taxes, and improve lives for Minnesotans,” said Walz. “With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people who made our state strong in the first place. For a middle-class family of four, the One Minnesota Budget could put $10,000 back in their pocket. We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans and I look forward to getting this done.”
“From centering kids and families and protecting our climate to investing in the health and safety of everyone in Minnesota and providing meaningful and historic tax cuts for working families and seniors, the One Minnesota Budget provides a clear roadmap of our shared values,” said Flanagan. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in the people and places across Minnesota and deeply improve lives for generations to come. The investments and proposals throughout the One Minnesota Budget meet that moment.”
Direct Payments
Provide direct payments and tax cuts for working families and seniors - Walz and Flanagan recommended sending nearly $4 billion of the state’s surplus directly back to Minnesotans in the form of checks up to $2,600. These direct payments would be structured as an advanced income tax credit equal to $2,000 for families with income below $150,000 and $1,000 for single filers making less than $75,000. More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would receive a check in the One Minnesota Budget. The duo also recommended $219 million to reduce taxes on Social Security benefits for over 350,000 Minnesota households. This proposal would expand the number of seniors eligible for lower Social Security taxes and raise the thresholds at which the tax cuts start to phase out. They also recommended increasing the Local Government Aid and County Program Aid programs by $30 million each, assisting cities and counties with improving their local roads and infrastructure and keeping property taxes low for Minnesotans. Also recommended was increasing the School Building Bond Agricultural Credit to help support schools in greater Minnesota and lower property taxes for farmers.
Legalize Adult-Use Cannabis
Walz and Flanagan recommended funding for the safe and responsible legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program. The recommendation also included funding for grants to assist individuals entering the legal cannabis market, additional resources for substance use disorder treatment/prevention and expungement of non-violent offenses involving cannabis.
Build a Clean Transportation System
Walz and Flanagan want to develop a reliable and clean transit system that provides improved access and air quality. The One Minnesota Budget would provide $29.2 million in one-time funding to purchase up to 30 battery electric buses with charging infrastructure in place of replacement diesel buses. Two million dollars was recommended each year to leverage federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funds that invest in efforts to reduce carbon emissions, expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network, and build a more resilient transportation system. They also recommended an investment to provide the state match for IIJA-funded multimodal transportation projects across Minnesota, improving the quality and performance of the state’s transportation system.
Invest in Higher Education System
Walz and Flanagan proposed increased funding for the state’s two public higher education systems, Minnesota State and the University of Minnesota and for the state’s tribal colleges.
The One Minnesota Budget also would provide funding for Minnesota State to increase student mental health support.
mn dnr
A press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said, “The budget package would invest approximately $287.4 million to connect people to the outdoors, mitigate and adapt to climate change, manage natural resources proactively and address operational needs.”
“With this budget, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our state’s outdoor recreation experiences and harness the power of our natural lands to mitigate climate change,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “By investing in the state’s grasslands, wetlands and forested lands, we can address the climate challenge and improve our environment, public health and economy. This budget will enable more Minnesotans to connect to the outdoors, regardless of how they choose to experience nature.”
Outdoor recreation, which contributes more than $9.9 billion annually to Minnesota’s economy and supports 91,000 jobs, depends on Minnesota’s outdoor recreation system. Many DNR-managed facilities, from state park buildings to fish hatcheries, are 60 to 90 years old. For example, the state’s largest cool-water hatchery in Waterville, which keeps waters across the state stocked with walleye, northern pike, muskie and channel catfish, is more than 70 years old. This budget would invest in those facilities to ensure fishing, hunting, hiking, biking and paddling opportunities will remain available to all Minnesotans and have the capacity to serve expanding uses.
For additional information visit the legislative resources page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/aboutdnr/legislativeinfo).
