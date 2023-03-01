Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan presented their entire One Minnesota Budget to the legislature Jan. 24. 

The final package within their One Minnesota Budget includes $8 billion in tax cuts for seniors and working families, direct checks of up to $2,600 to help Minnesotans afford rising costs and a framework to legalize and regulate adult-use cannabis. The roll out follows announcements focused on supporting children and families, investing in Minnesota’s economic future and protecting Minnesotans’ health and safety. Details for the entire One Minnesota Budget can be found online at https://mn.gov/governor/minne

