Water protectors slow work on Line 3 project

On Dec. 5, a clear, bright Saturday in northern Aitkin County, water protectors from around Minnesota gathered to pray for the trees and water as skidders and hot saws cleared trees from the pipeline easement.
On Nov. 30, Minnesota regulators approved the final permit for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, giving the company the go-ahead to begin construction on the $2.6 billion project.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency granted a construction storm water permit for the project, which was the last hurdle that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needed to clear after years of reviews and court battles.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the independent Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave the final approvals.
A number of people were sitting in trees along the route, while others walked, prayed and sang songs to the Mississippi River.
Tania Aubid of East Lake said the concern is over the imminent drilling planned to put a pipeline under the river at that location, about 10 miles north of Palisade on the Great River Road.
Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida spoke with those gathered while a number of Minnesota DNR conservation officers worked to make sure the visitors stayed off the easement, telling them they would be arrested if they didn’t cooperate.
In the afternoon, local children and their parents walked to the site to see the clearing going on. They used megaphones to thank the tree sitters, chanting, “Save the water, save the trees, we are going to stop Line 3.”
Honor the Earth Executive Director Winona LaDuke was cited by law enforcement for sitting with other elders in a prayer lodge on the easement, which she said is in territory ceded to the state of Minnesota by Ojibwe people in a treaty that guaranteed them usufructory rights to the land.
That means they can still hunt and gather on the land, as well as visit sacred sites there.
Juli Kellner, community relations specialist with Enbridge Energy, responded to the action by saying, “Our (Enbridge’s) first priority is the safety of all involved – our workers, men and women in law enforcement and the protestors themselves.
“As a company, we recognize the rights of individuals and groups to express their views legally and peacefully. We don’t tolerate illegal activities of any kind including trespassing, vandalism, or other mischief, and Enbridge will seek to prosecute those individuals to the fullest extent of the law.”
About the Palisade action yesterday, Kellner added, “While construction has paused at one particular location as law enforcement works to resolve the situation, construction continues all across the 300-plus mile route of Line 3 in Minnesota.”
