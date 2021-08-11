The quality of the city water in Palisade remained a concern last week, as it was addressed again at the Palisade City Council meeting Aug. 2.
One man brought in water samples from his tap, with two bottles showing a light brown tint and a third, he said, of “what the water should look like.”
Later in the week, videos were posted on Facebook of a fire hydrant being flushed, with brown-tinted water coming out and also of water coming from taps at a building in an industrial park.
The problems are reportedly sporadic. City council members said at the meeting that the color in the water is manganese. Members added that the water tower has now been disinfected and cleaned – and that the water should be safe to drink. The city is also working with the Minnesota Rural Water Association.
Mayor Pam Nordstrom also said the city is looking at a potential process for the water, but the council is waiting on state approval – which is needed to use it.
The water situation caused at least one business last week to close temporarily. The Palisade Cafe 2.0 announced Aug. 4 that it was closing for the day due to the city water.
An employee said Aug. 5 that the cafe was reopened, and that the water quality was resolved with flushing of the taps.
One of the more vocal citizens in the water situation is Jason Berg, who addressed an email to the city council, Palisade City Clerk Maureen Mischler and to the Aitkin Independent Age Friday morning.
“I have a couple questions about our water testing situation,” wrote Berg, who said he’s been battling for better water. “I know for the past two years I watched the water from the Palisade Co-op get tested every week or so.
“My question is: what other locations and do these other locations have such minimal water use like the co-op, or do we go around and test places that have higher volume of use?” he added. “I also would like to know has anybody taken a sample of the brown water and had that tested because we may be fine drinking the clear water if it ever is clear but do we even know what’s in that brown water?”
The city confirmed Monday that it has created a Facebook page to update the public on the situation.
In other action from the meeting:
• The council announced the hiring of Blair Sorvari as the manager of the Palisade Municipal Liquor Store.
Sorvari introduced himself at the meeting and outlined what he would like for hours at the store, which is both on- and off-sale.
“I want to make the muni fun,” Sorvari said, who added that he’d added a new operating system for the register and hoped to expand hours into Sunday.
The new point of sale system for the register will cost the city about $1,000 a month for six months as it is paid off. However, the council explained that being open on Sunday would require a more expensive license. Currently, the hours for the store are Tuesday-Thursday, 2-7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. The council and Sorvari were set to meet this week to establish more regular hours.
Also announced was the hiring of a part-time employee for the store, Wyatt Carlson.
• The council explained it would continue to look into the claim from Richard Ladd regarding potential back pay of retirement benefits.
• The council and Palisade Fire Chief Jere Gruhlke had a long and at times heated discussion about communication in terms of the department’s budget proposal.
After Gruhlke and Mischler spent time discussing how best to deliver all communication styles, the meeting moved on to Gruhlke explaining that a safety grant application is due to Enbridge in September and that a new firefighter application was received.
