“The house was really hot and the only fan I had was the ceiling fan in my bedroom,” said Patrick Harrison, Aitkin. He had just gotten home for the evening with his four youngest children.
He put an air mattress in his bedroom so his children could sleep in there as it was about 20 degrees cooler than the rest of the house. Harrison was just getting his children settled when the storm hit June 20.
“(I) heard one big bang and the bedroom ceiling came down on my back. Thankfully it only came down in the middle of the room where I was standing and not over any of the kids. So I got them down to the basement,” said Harrison. “My girls were awesome helping calm their little brothers down, playing games on their phones and what not. Both doors were completely pinned shut and the only windows we could go out had a downed power line in front of them.”
Harrison went on to say, “(I am) thankful for the kids’ mom, my boss and another friend who came as soon as they heard we were trapped. They got the fire department there and after about an hour or so, they were able to cut through with chainsaws enough to get us out the side door.”
“The scariest part,” said Harrison, “was feeling helpless and not being able to get his children to a safe place.”
The family is no longer able to live in the house. All four oak trees in the front of the house came down on top of the structure as well as one from the back yard. Harrison’s vehicle was completely crushed and had to be scrapped. “But I really don’t care about that stuff, my kids are OK, that’s all I am concerned with,” he said.
Harrison is working to put the pieces of his and his children’s lives back where they belong and keep things as normal as possible. He said, “I don’t think I will be taking quite as much for granted after that! We had angels with us that made sure we are still together and I am grateful for them!”
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said from the website the six National Weather Service forecast offices serving Minnesota (Grand Forks, Duluth, Twin Cities/Chanhassen, La Crosse, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen) issued 373 severe weather warnings for some part of the state during May, which is more than any other month of any other year back to 1986.
Aitkin resident, Marcia Hasskamp submitted an email to the Aitkin Age that said, “Like many folks in the Aitkin area, Lakeview Cemetery, just west of town, suffered the loss of several extremely large trees. Lakeview Cemetery is a nonprofit organization overseen by a volunteer board. A hopeful post was placed on Facebook asking for volunteers to help pick up sticks and drag brush. Man did it pay off!”
“We had a great crew show up to tackle the overwhelming task,” said Hasskamp. “The crew consisted of several people with ties to the cemetery but also included people with no connection. Especially impressive was the arrival of Zach, his sister Charli Ann and Rob Williams and his Gobbler girls basketball team!”
The forecast for Minnesota for the summer of 2022 “Hot, Hot, Hot. No question about it: This summer weather is going to be remembered as a hot one nationwide. Only in New England and around the Great Lakes will the overall average temperatures tilt toward “seasonably warm,” but that’s based on a wave of unseasonably cool air that arrives in September,” according to “The Old Farmer’s Almanac.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its summer outlook which calls for a chance of above normal temperatures in July and August through much of the state. Minnesota could be headed for a drier than normal summer as well.
So, whether you are a pluviophile or a heat freak, it looks like Minnesota will have you covered.
