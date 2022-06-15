Steve Wenzel, a lifelong resident of Little Falls, Morrison County, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for State Senate District 10.
Wenzel said that he will author legislation that will protect all unborn human life from the violence of abortion and also legislation that bans taxpayer funding of abortions.
Wenzel was named Minnesota’s outstanding pro-life legislator in 1984 by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. Wenzel said that he would introduce legislation that would repeal the state tax on Social Security and remove Minnesota out of the top 10 states of the state income tax.
Wenzel said, “Minnesota government taxes too much and spends too much. There is absolutely no reason why Minnesota should be in the top five states in its income tax rate and in the top five as well on total tax rates of sales, income, and property taxes combined.”
Wenzel stated that he would work to strengthen laws and increase penalties for violent crime, carjacking, and prosecution of violent and dangerous offenders. Wenzel said the state must stand 100% in support of law enforcement. Wenzel is also a strong proponent of gun owner rights and the second amendment.
Wenzel said on education issues, he favors more parental input into curriculum and that he would work with legislators, school districts and parents to both promote and enact a state education philosophy and policy that requires a curriculum prioritizing reading, writing, math, history, and science.
Wenzel represented Morrison, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs counties from 1973-2001 in the Minnesota House of Representatives and was appointed in 2001 by President George W. Bush to be Minnesota director of Rural Development in the United States Department of Agriculture.
Wenzel has been for many years both an adjunct and now full-time professor of political science at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.