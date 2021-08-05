Immortalized in legend, song and literature, misi-ziibi, the great Mississippi River is known by many names.
Ol’ Man River, The Big Muddy (more commonly referring to the Missouri River), Old Blue, The Gathering of Waters and other nicknames derive either from the Ojibwe or Algonquin word “misi-ziibi,” or from people’s affection or respect for her.
Although the river is 2,320 miles long, impacts to the first 400 miles are felt throughout its course.
In 1970, then-president Lyndon Johnson led an effort to establish a linear park along the Mississippi river. That initiative didn’t get traction, but Minnesota pursued the idea of protecting the watershed by creating the Mississippi Headwaters Board.
The MHB’s establishment was in recognition of the importance of land and water influences in the Minnesota segment of the river.
The MHB website summarizes the importance of the Mississippi’s watershed by pointing out that county governments in Clearwater (the river’s source), Hubbard, Beltrami, Cass, Itasca, Aitkin, Crow Wing and Morrison counties have adopted the goal of protecting the river.
They formed a joint powers board (MHB) to control development as a way of limiting human disturbances of the river bank and its watershed. Aitkin County Commissioner Anne Marcotte of Hill City is Aitkin’s representative on the board.
“Maintaining the health of the river and its ecosystem is the ultimate goal of the MHB’s river protection program,” the board stated on its website www.missis sippiheadwaters.org.
Headwaters board director Tim Terrill said recently that the board’s powers are limited in scope. It has no enforcement authority. Rather, it works with member counties to help them bring their comprehensive zoning plans for the river corridor into line with the MHB’s comprehensive plan.
Much of the counties’ protection comes from regulating building setbacks from the river based on the classification of certain stretches as “scenic” or “wild.”
Another tool the board uses to protect the river corridor is by negotiating the purchase of easements along the river from private landowners through its easement and acquisition program.
“The easement and acquisition program allows MHB to pay landowners for easements to protect land along the Mississippi from development,” said Terrill. “The landowner retains the right to use and enjoy their land and the river, but cannot develop the land. The board already has 30 easements in place along the river in Aitkin County alone.”
Landowners who have questions or want to learn more about the acquisition and easement program can contact Terrill at timt@mississippiheadwaters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.