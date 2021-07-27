When the lights go down in the city...

On July 24, at 1:30 p.m. the power went out in Aitkin, exposing some vulnerable aspects of life in the city. From Dairy Queen in the east to the 40 Club in the west, from Block North in the north to Paulbeck’s County Market in the south, lights were out, air conditioners powered down and many were left in the dark.
Dave Cluff, utilities manager at the Aitkin Public Utilities Commission, said in an email Monday “A substation took lighting from the Friday evening storm and damaged arresters.”
The power outage affected all 1,800 Public Utilities customers.
Most businesses had to shut their doors to customers.
“It’s very disturbing, especially on a Saturday,” said Jerry Dagen, who has worked at the 40 Club for more than 30 years, can’t remember a time when the power was off for such a long time, unless there was a major storm, and for no apparent reason.
Tills stopped working. Refrigerators had to stay closed to preserve perishable items. And kitchens in restaurants had to shut down. At Block North, when the power went out the vents in the kitchen shut down.
Samantha, a hostess at Block North, said, “We had no vents to get rid of smoke.” Smoke slowly filled the dining room and bar.
“The only thing we could do was open the doors,” she said.
Some businesses had no problem functioning in the dark. Matthew Kendrick, bartender at The Landing, said, “We are staying open because everyone in here is family.” He kept track of drinks by hand and his patrons had no problem drinking in the dark.
At 3:45 p.m., the till at The Landing dinged, the TV came on and lights were restored. Most of the patrons cheered, but some, already missing the quiet and calm of the dark, asked for the lights to be turned back off.
