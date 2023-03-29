Our achievements today will be felt for generations to come—a lasting legacy to be proud of,” National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).
Being a Gobbler in Aitkin is a pretty big deal. Back in 1936, Aitkin County was known as the turkey capital of the world. At the time, there were over 60 turkey farms in Aitkin County, as well as a hatchery and processing plant. At that time, Aitkin County was producing 65,000 turkeys in one year.
In 1946, Aitkin students voted for the “Gobbler” as the school’s mascot, influenced by the local turkey industry.
Wild turkey
The Aitkin Gobblers is also what the local chapter of the NWTF are known as. The Aitkin NWTF is celebrating its 24th year in the area. “We are trying to grow and give back to the community,” said Chapter President Jason Wold. The group takes youth under its wing, “We pride ourselves in getting kids involved in the community and the outdoors,” explained Wold. You can find the Aitkin chapter on Facebook: “NWTF Aitkin Chapter.”
The National Wild Turkey Federation was established in 1973. According to the organization’s website www.nwtf.org, “When the NWTF was founded, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of dedicated work, that number hit an historic high of almost 7 million turkeys.”
The NWTF was founded to aid in the conservation of the wild turkey and preservation of hunting heritage. The group said the foundation of its success is “standing behind science-based conservation and hunters’ rights.” The group has facilitated the investment of $488 million in wildlife conservation and the preservation of North America’s hunting heritage. Returns have included improving more than 17 million acres of wildlife habitat and introducing 100,000 people to the outdoors each year. The Minnesota state chapter (www.mnnwtf.org) has provided matching funds toward multiple grants and has been the direct recipient of nearly $680,000, enhancing 75,273 acres to date.
To date the state chapter of the NWTF has given back over $400,000 in scholarships to Minnesota’s youth. The NWTF has become a leader in conservation and protection of hunting rights. Thousands of people have been mentored by NWTF volunteers through coordinated spring turkey hunts. There are hands-on activities, veterans hunts, dream hunts, funds to support archery in schools and 4-H shooting sports. The list of state group accomplishments said, “Currently every dollar raised in Minnesota becomes more than $20 for on-the-ground work. Your NWTF is the most efficient conservation organization with 89¢ of every dollar returning to conservation work.”
Local grants
Aitkin County Oaks – This grant focused on tree planting and tree protection in Aitkin County. Specifically, oaks were targeted for protection in this grant as new age classes of oak have been lacking in these specific wildlife management areas. Over the course of 2020 and 2021, 32,500 trees were planted across almost 170 acres of state land. NWTF Super Fund dollars were used as a match for this project.
Mille Lacs WMA – This project took place on Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area. A deer enclosure fence was set up in order to promote oak regeneration in an area that is heavily browsed. Volunteers planted 8,000 trees inside the fence and some adjacent to the deer fence that was put up. Just over 40 acres worth of habitat was conserved/enhanced by this project. NWTF Super Fund dollars were used as a match for this project.
Youth involvement
In 1981, NWTF saw a need to get youth outdoors and began the JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship) program. Xtreme JAKES was later added to provide teens with more advanced outdoor opportunities. JAKES Take Aim gives youth the chance to try target shooting, clay target shooting and shotgunning in a safe environment.
The JAKES program aims at informing, educating and involving youth in wildlife conservation and the wise stewardship of natural resources, helping pass on the traditions of responsible hunting, teaching the principles of habitat management, hunting ethics and safety.
Xtreme JAKES offers youth ages 13-17 opportunities and challenges more in line with their abilities and experiences. The program teaches students to be responsible outdoorsmen and women through fishing, camping and other outdoor activities. They learn to identify plants and animals, as well as how to effectively call in those elusive toms through hunting seminars taught by “legends” in the field.
NWTF state chapters in the lower 48 states have a fully equipped airgun trailer to use during local JAKES and youth events. The trailer contains everything needed to set up an indoor or outdoor airgun range.
“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our dedicated volunteers, professional staff and committed partners, we have had many successes that advanced our mission. Together, we have facilitated the investment of more than half a billion dollars in wildlife conservation and the preservation of North America’s hunting heritage. Our returns have included improving more than 20 million acres of wildlife habitat and introducing 100,000 people to the outdoors each year,” according to the NWTF website.
The local chapter is looking to grow its membership. Those interested can contact Wold at 218-330-8724.
Celebrating 50 years
The national organization is celebrating its 50th year and an anniversary celebration will be held July 22 in Caledonia, Minnesota, the “wild turkey capital of Minnesota.”
“The NWTF is poised to make an even greater impact in conserving America’s many habitats and ensuring our hunting heritage for generations to come,” said Minnesota State Chapter President Linden Anderson.
Sources: www.nwtf.org, www.mnnwtf.org, “Gobbling Up the Past,” by Andrea Hanson (April 5, 2016 Turkey Times.)
