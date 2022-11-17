Winter has its share of safety hazards. In recognition of that, the National Safety Council and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer these winter safety tips.
1. Winterize your home to keep interior temperatures comfortable and prevent weather-related damage.
2. Check carbon monoxide alarms to see if they are working properly. Every year in the United States, more than 400 people die from and 50,000 are treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.
4. Prepare a winter emergency kit and keep it in your car in case you are stranded in inclement weather.
5. Wear appropriate clothing in layers for the temperature and precipitation.
6. Sprinkle sand or cat litter on icy patches of walkways to improve traction. Sand or cat litter is easier on the environment than some chemical ice melt products.
7. Exercise caution with space heaters and other supplemental heating devices. Turn them off when you leave the room and do not leave them on overnight while you are sleeping. Do not plug space heaters into extention cords.
9. Slow down when driving in the snow. Black ice patches can be difficult to see and snow itself can reduce tire traction.
10. Switch from gloves to mittens. With fingers touching each other inside helps generate more body heat.
