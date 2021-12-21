Icy roads Dec. 7 left a Hibbing woman with non-life theatening injuries following a crash on Hwy. 65 in Verdon Township .
According to the State Patrol report, Kim M. Rice, 57, Hibbing, was driving a 2013 Chrysler 300 northbound on Hwy. 65 when she went to pass another vehicle. Her car hit an icy spot and left the roadway into the west ditch, rolling and landing on its roof.
Rice, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital.
Responding were the McGregor EMS and fire department and the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department.
