An Aitkin woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St.Luke’s in Duluth following a crash in Spalding Township Nov. 26.
According to the State Patrol report, Crystal A. Mason, 34, was driving a 2004 Ford pickup northbound on Hwy. 65. Near milepost 110, the truck went into the ditch, hitting a road approach and landing in the ditch, stopping and spinning around. The driver was unrestrained and ejected through the rear window.
The passengers, Anthony J. Barthel Jr., 4, and Ryder J. Mason, 5, were also unrestrained but suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center.
The patrol said no alcohol was involved in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.