Flashback: “Affordable worker housing is a major need in Aitkin County – not just subsidized housing or apartments but single family units.”
Dave Hasskamp, Aitkin County Growth, Aitkin Independent Age, Nov. 14, 2007.
Fast forward: “Housing in all categories is needed – starter homes, mid-range, upper level, multi-family, senior 55+ and workforce.”
Stan Gustafson, director Growth Innovations (formerly Aitkin County Growth).
Dave Hasskamp was the director of Aitkin County Growth from its beginning in 1985 until 2014. Among all his duties, he always looked for opportunities to get more housing in the Aitkin area. He even obtained some land near the Aitkin Airport for that purpose, but it never materialized. The only apartment unit built in Aitkin in the last 30 years is River Meadows on Air Park Drive.
Here it is 2023 and the same challenge remains.
But ask Stan Gustafson, who has been director of Growth Innovations since October 2021, and he will tell you that it’s about to change.
He has been working with developer Jim Illies Jr. with INH Properties on building a 51-unit senior apartment building and a 44-unit workforce apartment building on property located on Bunker Hill Drive east of Riverwood Healthcare Center. The eight acres were purchased by Aitkin County Growth in 2005.
Gustafson said there is still much to be done but it is a work in progress. Minnesota Housing Finance Agency provides grants for market rate workforce housing, but in the 2022/2023 funding cycle there was $19 million in requests for $2 million in funds.
“There are lobbying efforts to increase that number to help not just Aitkin but other small cities to assist with costly projects,” said Gustafson.
He said Growth Innovations is working with the city of Aitkin on possible tax abatement or tax-increment financing to make it feasible for the developer.
“We are seeking approval from the city, county and school district,” said Gustafson. “If it happens we’re hoping for construction in summer/fall 2023 for the senior housing and fall 2024 for the workforce housing.”
He said area employers need employees but there are few places to live. He anticipated the senior housing could open up the market for buying homes.
There was more positive news from Teresa Smude, director of Aitkin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA). The HRA owns and manages public housing in Aitkin, McGregor and Hill City.
“We have received a forgivable loan through the Publically Owned Housing Program funds from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to make improvements at Hill Lake Manor, Hill City and Pioneer Villa in McGregor,” Smude said.
That money will be used to improve entrances, update the fire alarm system and replace fire doors in each building.
One thing has remained steady – there’s always a waiting list for housing in HRA properties.
Many puzzle pieces
Mark Jeffers, Aitkin County economic development coordinator since June 2021, said there is a shortage of housing statewide.
It seems progress was being made when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, followed by a rise in building costs and supply chain challenges.
The challenges linger as area employers try to attract employees. At the same time, housing projects have to make financial sense for the developers.
“We are trying to find what is going to attract residents to our area,” said Jeffers. “We are good at recreation and have the best rivers and lakes.”
But Jeffers said housing is just one piece of the pie in getting people to live and work in Aitkin County.
Jeffers said it’s also broadband availability and options for child care.
Aitkin County is not just sitting idly by. Broadband expansion is ongoing by many entities and the county has received funds to help start up child care operations or help existing child care providers in adding more slots.
“Progress will happen,” he said. “We just have to get the right people in the right room.”
“Housing is just one of the spokes in the wheel,” Jeffers said. “Housing, broadband, recreation and child care have to grow together. You don’t have one without the other.”
Gustafson added that Aitkin needs a collective mapping system to track the availability of land, workforce, housing, hospitals, schools and day care.
“It would take a collective effort to tackle this and make it as easy as possible,” he said.
