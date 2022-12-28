“It means so much to our students when they see members from the community coming in to spend time with them,” said Aitkin Community Education Director Lara Parkin.
In a recent social media post, Aitkin Community Ed noted that in November, senior volunteers contributed “over 170 hours in (the) classrooms.”
There are several programs that local seniors volunteer for at Aitkin Public Schools, from Book Buddies to Grandfriends.
“Book Buddies meet once a month with the kindergarten classrooms where they read, play games and enjoy the company of our young learners,” explained Parkin. “Grandfriends spend the year as pen-pals with our third-grade students. They meet in person at the start and end of the year and spend the time in-between writing letters and forming friendships.”
Some seniors are not involved in these programs but contribute in other ways. “We have many wonderful seniors who come into our classrooms on a regular basis to help the teachers in any way needed,” said Parkin. A few even stop by the high school to help with sewing projects.
With the support of a grant from the Northland Foundation, Aitkin Community Education is able to perform the undertaking. According to its website, the Northland Foundation serves various Minnesotan counties, including Aitkin County.
This grant “helps with the organization and implementation of many of our senior volunteer programs,” said Parkin.
WHY VOLUNTEER
Engaging in volunteer work is a vital part of any community and senior citizens offer generations worth of knowledge. Volunteering is not only a great way to stay active and give back. The National Institute on Aging claims that “participating in social activities may lower the risk for some health problems and improve well-being.”
Programs that connect seniors with the younger populations are a win-win for everyone involved.
HOW TO VOLUNTEER
“We are always welcoming senior volunteers,” Parkin noted. “If you have a hobby, passion or just your time, then we will gladly take you to help out.”
To volunteer with Aitkin Community Ed, contact Parkin via email at lparkin@isd1.org or phone at 218-927-7736.
