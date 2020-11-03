With all precincts reporting, it appears Jennifer Brekke, Pat Scollard, Jordan Moser and Bethany Sellers have been elected to the McGregor School Board.
1,112 - Jennifer Brekke
746 - Brandon Papp
993 - Sarah Pylvanen
1,112 - Pat Scollard
1,009 - Jordan Moser
1,115 - Bethany Sellers
