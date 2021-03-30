A $28.6 billion restaurant and bar federal grant program will be opening soon, the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week.
The federal grant is first come, first serve, and will require registration through the SAM system and DUNS. Application information will be shared with members when available.
While the chamber doesn’t know when the application will open, it is encouraging local businesses to read up on the guidelines and register through SAM and DUNS as soon as possible.
If you have questions, please contact Aitkin County Growth at 218-927-2172.
