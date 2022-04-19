Nathan Wesenberg launched his campaign to run for state senator for District 10 that includes Morrison, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Aitkin, Benton, Kanabec and Isanti counties.
Republican delegates from across the district gathered in Milaca on April 1 to vote for who to endorse for state Senate.
“There was a lot of energy for our campaign at the convention,” Wesenberg said. “Republicans are sick and tired of the do-nothing career politicians who have failed them for years,” he said.
Wesenberg was born and raised in Little Falls and still lives there with his wife, Dr. Jenny Wesenberg and their three children. A lifelong Republican, he is a trained wildlife biologist and worked for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He has been an active organizer in Morrison County pushing back against the lockdowns. He has advocated and won at lifting a mask mandate for kids at Our Lady of Lourdes. “The science is very clear that COVID doesn’t aggressively target children and these policies were negatively affecting our youth,” he stated. “People want a fresh face who isn’t a part of the political class and someone who will fight for their values, not be a rubber stamp for party leadership,” he stated. “Our country is not recognizable to the one I grew up in,” Wesenberg said. “We need to fight back now, to save our nation for our children and future generations.”
Along with changing COVID policies, Wesenberg said he is running to institute election integrity with voter ID laws, auditing and disclosure of the voter rolls, pass constitutional carry, restoring people’s individual, God-given, constitutionally protected rights, Stand Your Ground laws to protect families and businesses, Life At Conception legislation to protect the unborn, ending the income tax laws that steal from people and punish criminals who commit violent crimes.”
