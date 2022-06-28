The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) mission is to help people before, during and after disasters by helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus.
FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID 19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:
• The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
• The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19.
• The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
• There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
Examples of eligible expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation may include, but not limited to:
• Transportation for up to two people to identify the deceased individual
• The transfer of remains, a casket or urn
• A burial plot or cremation niche
• A marker or headstone
• Clergy or officiant services
• The arrangement of a funeral ceremony
• The use of funeral home equipment or staff
• Cremation or interment costs
• Costs associated with producing multiple death certificates
Have the following information before contacting FEMA to apply:
• Your name, Social Security number, date of birth, mailing address and contact phone numbers.
• The name, Social Security number and date of birth for each deceased individual.
• The location or address where the deceased individual died.
• Documentation and receipts for any assistance already received from other sources, including burial or funeral insurance, donations, voluntary agencies, other government programs or non-profit organizations.
• If you and another person both incurred funeral expenses for the same deceased individual(s), you can also provide that person as a co-applicant — include their name, Social Security number and date of birth on the application.
HOW TO APPLY
Call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday and begin the application process.
For fastest service following your application, you can begin submitting documentation online through disasterassistance.gov, by fax 855-261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance; P.O. Box 10001; Hyattsville, MD 20782. Or, apply online at FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq. Information is provided in several languages both by telephone and the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.