Pedestrians being watched like a HAWK on Hwy. 169

Those who travel on the four-lane segment of U.S. Hwy. 169 will see a newly-operational pedestrian signal near Grand Casino Mille Lacs, north of Ataage Drive. Drivers should be aware the crosswalk is now active and pedestrians are urged to continue to use caution when crossing.
The new crossing signal system is called the HAWK and stands for High-intensity Activated crossWalk. The new crosswalk signal will provide a safer way for pedestrians to cross from the schools, government buildings and homes on the east side of the highway to Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Grand Market and neighborhoods on the west side.
The total cost of this project was $361,988, of which $289,590 was paid for by a grant awarded to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The grant required a tribal match of $72,398, which was paid for by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) through a cooperative agreement with the Band.
”We knew the site was a problem area for pedestrian crossings and we approached MnDOT several times to do something about it, but without data we couldn’t demonstrate the size of the problem,” said Mike Moilanen, the Band’s director of planning and project management.
In 2016, the Band partnered with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies and MnDOT’s Office of Transit and Active Transportation to study the location, and installed two cameras on the site to count crossings at the existing traffic signal.
