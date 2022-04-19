Carol Pundt, director District 2, Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Board of Directors, will seek re-election to the board at the May 5 annual meeting of the cooperative.
“It has been a tough winter with seeing the prices of gas and heating oil rise on a daily basis,” said Pundt. “In January we all opened our electricity bill to see a an unexpected billing amount in what we had to pay to heat our homes and keep the lights on. Also, we were in our homes for longer hours with the lights on. This was not because of an increase in electricity rates. It was because January had 23 nights below zero and five days where it never got above zero. In January we also had lots of snow and brutal windchills across our area. Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative has had stable rates for the past three years. Also this year, many of our cooperative members should have seen money coming back to them in the form of capital credits.”
Pundt described the board as honest, knowledgeable people making decisions about the future of electricity and internet in the service area.
“Affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is important to all of us. Hard working and dedicated Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative employees, management and the board of directors are dedicated to making this happen,” said Pundt.
There are two director openings on the board.
The meeting will be held at Minnesota National Golf Course, McGregor. Directors will be elected by those members who are present in person, vote online or by mail. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m., the meal will begin at 5 p.m., with the meeting at 5:45 p.m.
