The term “child care desert” isn’t common in the American lexicon.
Originating from the term “food desert,” which indicates communities that do not live near or have access to affordable and healthy food retailers, the term “child care desert” is used to refer to communities that do not live near or don’t have access to affordable and quality child care.
In 2016, the Center for American Progress conducted an eight-state study looking at zip codes and the number of child care facilities available. Minnesota was part of this study and according to the findings, Minnesota had “the highest rate of child care deserts and the highest proportion of its population living in child care deserts.”
Child care centers have rigorous requirements for staff qualifications and training, as well as regular inspections. The goal of the licensing and regulations is to ensure children receive the highest quality of care in a healthy environment by professionals and personnel that will meet the needs of the children. Despite this, the national median hourly wage for a child care teacher is only $11.65 an hour, and more than half of the programs in the U.S. don’t offer health insurance to staff.
Minnesota has higher child care standards than most other states in the country, requiring one adult for every four children. However, the mandated child-to-adult ratio, combined with low wages and poor benefits for staff, means that fewer children can be served.
In rural Minnesota, the problem is even worse. The CAP study found that 84% of rural Minnesotans live in a child care desert, compared to 70% of Minnesotans in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Under Minnesota state law, every child care provider must have a license in order to operate and provide child care services. In general, there are two categories of licensed child care providers. Child care centers (CCC) provide care in locations other than the provider’s residence. Family child care centers (FCC) provide care at the same location as the provider, often to children of multiple households and community members.
Greater Minnesota has relied on FCCs to fill around 65% of its child care needs because FCCs are often community based and cheaper than CCCs. However, over the past two decades FCCs have been forced to shut down at alarming rates due to rising operation costs, increasing expenses and anxieties over local regulations.
For many working parents in rural Minnesota, CCCs are often too far to travel to and nearly twice the cost of FCCs. This financial strain on working parents has forced parents to stay at home with their children.
In his paper, “Child Care Deserts in Rural Minnesota,” published in February, Jordan Treder, a medical student at the University of Minnesota, wrote, “As trends of lower median household income and reduced population persist in rural Minnesota, the uphill challenges of building back these necessary services are both clear and pressing. The dilemma of providers to stay both fully staffed and profitable is at odds with parents’ desire for quality care within their financial means and travel limits.”
This winter, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (MN) and U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (AK) introduced the Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act – bipartisan legislation aimed at addressing the supply and quality of child care across the country.
If passed, the act would:
• Provide grants to support the education, training, and retention of the child care workforce.
• Build and expand child care facilities in areas with shortages.
• Increase and improve compensation for child care professionals.
In a press release issued in February, U.S. Senator Klobachar said, “Every family should have access to affordable and quality child care. Parents shouldn’t be forced to decide between working to provide for their families and staying at home with their children. The bipartisan Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act will help ensure that every family, including those in rural areas, is able to get their kids the child care they need, planning for their careers and their children.”
Last year, Pete Stauber (MN) Susie Lee (NV) of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the Small Business Child Care Investment Act which would allow non-profit child care providers to apply for the same type of loans as other small for-profit businesses.
“Child care deserts are hurting families across the nation now more than ever,” Stauber said, in a 2020 press release. “Those in rural America are particularly impacted by this problem, and we cannot continue to ignore those who choose to live in our rural communities.”
Like any other business, child care providers are challenged with large start-up costs, operations fees and capital projects costs. “These loans will go a long way in helping to open new child care centers and providing for families that want to participate in the workforce,” Stauber said.
There is no single solution to solving the complexities of child care deserts in Minnesota, but the pressure is on to find creative and holistic ways to address all areas of child care inequities across the state and in greater Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.