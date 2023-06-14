The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke, effective from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, until 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. The affected area includes Roseau, International Falls, Ely, Hibbing, Duluth, Two Harbors, Brainerd, Alexandria, Moorhead, Ortonville, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs. The alert is also in effect due to ozone for southeast Minn., effective Wednesday, June 14, from noon to 8 p.m. The affected area includes the Twin Cities, Rochester, and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires will move into northern Minn., beginning Tuesday evening and will reach Brainerd and Alexandria by early Wednesday morning. The smoke will slowly move south during the day Wednesday and may approach St. Cloud in the evening. In addition, light smoke may move into southeast Minn. on Wednesday evening. Winds will shift and push this smoke towards the west. Smoke will linger across much of the state throughout the day on Thursday, but concentrations should decrease below the orange category Thursday morning. In addition, sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and light winds will produce an environment for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) to react in the air to produce elevated levels of ozone in the afternoon. Ozone will be elevated across the Twin Cities and Rochester during the afternoon hours, but will decrease in the evening.
