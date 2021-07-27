Applications to compete in Speaking Proudly 2021 will be accepted between Aug. 1-Sept. 11, the oratory competition’s organizers announced. An application form and complete instructions are available at speak ingproudly.org/students.
The event will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at the State Capitol in St. Paul. According to competition spokeswoman Sherie Wallace, 25 girls will be selected to compete, based on the quality of the speech descriptions they submit. All speeches must consider the topic, “A More Perfect Union, Rising to the Challenge.” The three finalists will win prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $500.
“We had first-rate competitors at the first Speaking Proudly in 2019,” Wallace said, “and we’re looking forward to the same this year.” She stressed that the application deadline is “absolutely final, no extensions allowed.”
A project of Metro Republican Women, the biennial competition is open to girls in grades nine through 12 who reside or attend school in Minnesota. The girls can be from any type of school: home school, public, private, charter or other school.
