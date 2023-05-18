Minnesota health officials are reminding private well owners and users of the importance of taking preventive action to reduce the possibility of their drinking water becoming contaminated by floodwaters.

Wells contaminated with floodwater pose a health risk, but the impact floodwaters have on wells and water quality are often not as visible as other flood damage. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) offers well users the following recommendations:

